UW Giving Day Breaks Records!

The seventh annual University of Wyoming Giving Day, held during Homecoming this year, was record-breaking, with three times the financial support and over 1,200 more donors than before.

UW Giving Day 2021 raised a total of $2,421,333 from 3,629 donors across the U.S. and the world in 108 campaigns that benefit programs across campus. This breaks the record set in 2019 of over $1.6 million from 1,110 donors.

Get our free mobile app

All eight UW colleges were supported this year, and other programs across campus included everything from the Alumni Association to the Global Engagement Office, the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, the High Plains American Indian Research Institute, the Western Thunder Marching Band, and UW Athletics.

The most money raised in a campaign went to the Division of Communication Disorders with $436,450, which contributed to the College of Health Sciences total of $500,904.

All UW programs had the opportunity to set up campaigns to raise money where it’s needed most. For every gift in support of a college, another could go to a small initiative or program run by students not targeted by traditional fundraising.

Over $500,000 was available in matching and challenge funds, which allow donors to increase the impact of their giving.

Matches are funds that allow donors to double the impact of their gifts. For example, $100 given to a program that is eligible for a match is doubled with an additional $100, meaning that $200 goes to support that program.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">