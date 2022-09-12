New Educator Joins University of Wyoming Extension

The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Dagan Montgomery as the new agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Sublette County.

"Dagan comes to us with a solid foundation in production agriculture and a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in Extension," comments Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.

Montgomery started with UW Extension on August 29, after recently completing his master’s degree in animal science, with an emphasis in ruminant nutrition, from Oklahoma State University.

As an extension educator, he’s eager to learn “the way things are done from an agricultural and natural resource perspective in this area so I can be better prepared to pitch in and help as much as possible.”

Coming from a family of ranchers in West Texas and New Mexico, Montgomery experienced firsthand the value of strong extension programming and looks forward to serving the Sublette County community.

“As scientific research and development continues to expand, it is critical that there are services in place that can effectively communicate these findings to the people and communities who need the real-world applications,” he says. “Without properly and effectively communicating these data to solve problems and answer questions posed, agriculture research quickly loses value in the eyes of many producers.”

Montgomery earned his B.S. in animal science and a B.S. in equine science and management, both from the University of Kentucky.

In addition to assisting with research in the animal sciences nutrition lab and animal science beef unit, he completed a summer internship at the IX Ranch in Choteau County, Montana.

Now, Montgomery is excited to explore Wyoming. He’s especially looking forward to taking advantage of hunting and fishing opportunities in the state.

Montgomery can be contacted at dmontgo8@uwyo.edu or 307-367-4380.

About the University of Wyoming Extension

Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, the UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes. The UW Extension brings the University’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about the UW Extension, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call 307-766-5124.