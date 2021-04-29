Last month Paul Ronga was announced as the new head football coach at Laramie High School starting with the fall 2021 season.

Earlier this month, his hiring was approved by the ACSD No. 1 School Board.

KOWB’s David Settle had a chance to visit by phone with Coach Ronga. The first question was about his interest in the position coming from New York State and moving out to the Rockies. They also talked about the competition Laramie faces, the state of the program, turning Laramie around, how he wants his Laramie teams to look and play, and more in the video at the top of this story.

Get our free mobile app

The Plainsmen have won just three total games over the last two seasons. The program hasn’t finished above .500 since 2000 when Laramie was 9-1 and lost in the 4A state championship game. That was also the last time LHS advanced past the first round of the playoffs. The closest the Plainsmen have come to a near .500 record in a recent season was in both 2016 and 2018. Both years Laramie finished at 4-6 overall.

LHS is slated to have five home games in the 2021 season and four on the road. The 2021 season begins on Friday, Aug. 27.