New Law Making Bestiality a Crime in Wyoming Takes Effect July 1

Matt Cardy, Getty Images

A new state law making bestiality a misdemeanor crime in Wyoming takes effect this Thursday, July 1.

Violators of the law could face up to a year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

An incident in Sweetwater County last summer in which a man admittedly trespassed onto private property to engage in sex acts with two horses, including having sex with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal, prompted lawmakers to pass the bill.

Get our free mobile app

"While shocking, this is actually a very difficult case," sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Mower said at the time. "Wyoming is only one of a handful of states across the country without a bestiality statute on the books."

The new law does not apply to or prohibit normal, ordinary or accepted practices involved in animal husbandry, artificial inseminations or veterinary medicine.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.
Filed Under: 2021 general session, bestiality, Crime, House Bill 46, July 1, misdemeanor, new state law, sex acts with horses, sex with animals, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Legislature
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top