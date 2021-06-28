New Law Making Bestiality a Crime in Wyoming Takes Effect July 1

A new state law making bestiality a misdemeanor crime in Wyoming takes effect this Thursday, July 1.

Violators of the law could face up to a year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

An incident in Sweetwater County last summer in which a man admittedly trespassed onto private property to engage in sex acts with two horses, including having sex with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal, prompted lawmakers to pass the bill.

"While shocking, this is actually a very difficult case," sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Mower said at the time. "Wyoming is only one of a handful of states across the country without a bestiality statute on the books."

The new law does not apply to or prohibit normal, ordinary or accepted practices involved in animal husbandry, artificial inseminations or veterinary medicine.