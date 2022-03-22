Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Crash That Killed Cheyenne Student

Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Crash That Killed Cheyenne Student

The driver in a crash that left a McCormick Junior High School student dead has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.

Kelly Lynn Gaskins' attorney entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday morning in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2021, when Gaskins, who was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Western Hills Boulevard, hit him in the crosswalk in front of McCormick.

Evans was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

A signature bond of $10,000 and bond conditions were set, and a scheduling conference was set for June 6 at 4 p.m.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Gaskins could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

