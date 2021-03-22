Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

There’s not a lot in the TV department on Amazon Prime Video in April. There’s Them, a new “limited anthology series that explores terror in America,” and a few older shows like Creepshow and Rectify. Thankfully, there are a bunch of movies coming to Amazon’s streaming service. The biggest name in the bunch is definitely Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan as the Tom Clancy hero. The film was produced by Paramount and intended for theaters, but Amazon purchased the rights to the movie last year, giving them one of their biggest blockbusters to date. And throughout the month you can also watch Bob Roberts, That Thing You Do!, Inception, Arrival, and more.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in April.

April 1

Movies

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Warner Bros.

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Disney

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Series

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Movies

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Movies

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Movies

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

Series

THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Movies

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Movies

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror's Advocate (2007)

April 16

Movies

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Movies

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

Movies

The Artist (2012)

Paramount

April 28

Movies

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Movies

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

IMDb TV New in April – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

April 2

TV

Moment of Truth

April 1

Movies

A Soldier's Story

About A Boy

Aloha

American Pastoral

Anaconda

Burn After Reading

Daddy's Little Girls

Dear John

For Colored Girls

Four Rooms

Fun Size

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)

Midnight Sun

Moneyball (2011)

Mud

October Sky

Road To Perdition

Salt

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Step Up Revolution

Surf's Up

The 6th Day

The Bone Collector

The Great Debaters

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Sting

The Sting Ii

Tombstone

Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love

What Women Want

April 8

Bleed For This

Paramount

April 9

Noah

April 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

April 16

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

April 18

Side Effects

April 20

Carol

