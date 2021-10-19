Nicole Kidman Becomes Lucille Ball in the ‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer

There’s no surer indicator, year after year, that the fall movie season has begun than the arrival of movies where famous people play other famous people of history. And just like clockwork, the temperature was a brisk 48 degrees when I woke up today in New York and here is the trailer for Being the Ricardos, a biographical drama about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin of The Social Network and The West Wing fame. It’s his second historical drama in a row, following last year’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 for Netflix. (In other words, it was another movie about famous people playing other famous people of history.) The first trailer for Being the Ricardos doesn’t give you a ton of shots of Kidman as Lucy but you hear a lot of her, and you definitely can get a sense of Javier Bardem’s Desi. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Being the Ricardos opens in theaters on December 10 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.