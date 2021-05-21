What’s the Most Popular Streaming Service in Wyoming?

Thursday of this week (May 20th) was National Streaming Day in the U.S. I just assumed that it was pretty much everyday since I literally stream everything that I watch on TV. But with that, we found out what the most popular streaming service is in each state. So what is it in Wyoming?

A recent study by ElecticalDirect used Google search volumes to sort through 42 different streaming services in each country to find out what the most popular streaming services are throughout the world, and then in the U.S., they broke it down by state. It turns out that Wyoming was one of 37 states to choose Amazon Prime as its top streaming service. Despite the fact that Netflix is the most popular streaming service in the world, it was only the most popular in six states in the U.S.

Finishing behind those two in the U.S. were ESPN as a favorite of five states while Hulu was the most popular streaming service in just two states.

Amazon Prime gets 24.9 million monthly searches in the U.S. which tops Netflix's 20.4 million searches monthly. Perhaps more people are watching Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' or 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' than they are Netflix's 'The Crown' or 'Bridgerton'. I have no idea if that's true, but I just wanted to point out two great shows on Amazon Prime. I have yet to watch the latter two that I mentioned on Netflix.

The top 10 streaming services in the U.S. were listed as such:

Amazon Prime Netflix ESPN Hulu Disney Plus Apple TV Sling TV Peacock HBO Max Fubo TV

So there you have it, the top streaming services throughout the U.S. and Wyoming fell right inline with what everyone else is watching on TV these days. Maybe this weekend, you can have a belated National Streaming Day celebration and binge watch away on some shows you've been meaning to catch up on!