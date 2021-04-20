Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

Academy Award-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ latest project is The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Jenkins turned Whitehead’s book, set in an alternate timeline that imagines the Underground Railroad of the 1800s as an actual railroad ferrying escaped slaves to the North, into a ten-part series for Amazon Prime. All ten episodes debut on Prime Video on May 14.

May on Amazon Prime will also include a new anthology series called Solos, billed as a show about “the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.” At the end of the month, there’s yet another series called Panic, a YA drama about a town where “every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money.” Plus there’s library titles like Aliens, The French Connection, Unbreakable and more.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May:

May 1

Movies

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

20th Century Fox

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Movies

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

Movies

*The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Movies

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Movies

Saint Maud (2020)

Amazon

May 14

Series

*The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Movies

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

Movies

*P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Series

*Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

IMDb TV New in May – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

May 1

Movies

Alien

Bad Company (2002)

Baggage Claim

Battle Of The Sexes

Beloved (1998)

Dear White People

For Love Of The Game

Indignation

In The Line Of Fire

Jumper

Legion (2010)

Madea's Family Reunion

Madea's Witness Protection

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nim's Island

Notting Hill

Obsessed (2009)

Open Range

Road To Perdition

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Saving Silverman

Show Dogs

Soul Food

Paramount

Star Trek (2009)

State Of Play

The Best Of Me

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Hot Chick

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Night Before

The November Man

The Seagull (2018)

The Tooth Fairy

The Tourist

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Warm Bodies

What Happens In Vegas

Your Highness

Series

My Name is Earl S1-4

May 2

Movies

Snowpiercer

May 4

Movies

The Lady In The Van

May 8

Movies

Hotel Artemis

May 10

Movies

American Ultra

May 15

Movies

Morning Glory (2010)

