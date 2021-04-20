Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021
Academy Award-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ latest project is The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Jenkins turned Whitehead’s book, set in an alternate timeline that imagines the Underground Railroad of the 1800s as an actual railroad ferrying escaped slaves to the North, into a ten-part series for Amazon Prime. All ten episodes debut on Prime Video on May 14.
May on Amazon Prime will also include a new anthology series called Solos, billed as a show about “the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.” At the end of the month, there’s yet another series called Panic, a YA drama about a town where “every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money.” Plus there’s library titles like Aliens, The French Connection, Unbreakable and more.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May:
May 1
Movies
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two For The Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 5
Movies
Skyfall (2012)
May 7
Movies
*The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Breach (2020)
May 9
Movies
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 13
Movies
Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
Series
*The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 19
Movies
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
May 21
Movies
*P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 28
Series
*Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
IMDb TV New in May – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.
May 1
Movies
Alien
Bad Company (2002)
Baggage Claim
Battle Of The Sexes
Beloved (1998)
Dear White People
For Love Of The Game
Indignation
In The Line Of Fire
Jumper
Legion (2010)
Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Witness Protection
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Nim's Island
Notting Hill
Obsessed (2009)
Open Range
Road To Perdition
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Saving Silverman
Show Dogs
Soul Food
Star Trek (2009)
State Of Play
The Best Of Me
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Hot Chick
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Night Before
The November Man
The Seagull (2018)
The Tooth Fairy
The Tourist
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Warm Bodies
What Happens In Vegas
Your Highness
Series
My Name is Earl S1-4
May 2
Movies
Snowpiercer
May 4
Movies
The Lady In The Van
May 8
Movies
Hotel Artemis
May 10
Movies
American Ultra
May 15
Movies
Morning Glory (2010)
