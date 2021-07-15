Everything New on Disney Plus in August 2021

This month on Disney+ is all about a question: What If...? Marvel Studios’ first animated series, an anthology that imagines classic Marvel heroes in alternate realities and stories, premieres in the middle of the month, with new episodes streaming each Wednesday starting on August 11. Meanwhile, the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues, along with the first season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, and a special episode of Disney Gallery all about the making of the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2. If you wanted to know how they pulled off its young Luke Skywalker appearance, that’s for you.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in August:

Wednesday, August 4

New Library Titles

- America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Disney+ Originals

Short Circuit (Shorts) - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 102

Marvel Studios Legends - New Episodes

Monsters at Work - Episode 106, “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 103, “Diamonds are Furever”

Friday, August 6

New Library Titles

- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

- Mrs. Doubtfire

Disney+ Originals

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 115

Wednesday, August 11

New Library Titles

- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

- Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

- Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

What If...? - Premiere, Episode 101

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 103

Monsters at Work - Episode 107, “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 104, “In The Line Of Fur”

Friday, August 13

New Library Titles

- Aquamarine

- Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 116

Wednesday, August 18

New Library Titles

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

- Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Disney

Disney+ Originals

Growing Up Animal - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Diary of a Future President - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 104

Monsters at Work - Episode 108, “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 105, “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If...? - Episode 102

Friday, August 20

New Library Titles

- Eragon

Wednesday, August 25

New Library Titles

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

- Gigantosaurus (S2)

- Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - “Making of the Season 2 Finale”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 105

Monsters at Work - Episode 109, “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 106, “The Fur-gitive”

What If...? - Episode 103

Friday, August 27

New Library Titles

- Cruella

- Dan in Real Life

- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

- Underdog

