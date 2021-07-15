Everything New on Disney Plus in August 2021
This month on Disney+ is all about a question: What If...? Marvel Studios’ first animated series, an anthology that imagines classic Marvel heroes in alternate realities and stories, premieres in the middle of the month, with new episodes streaming each Wednesday starting on August 11. Meanwhile, the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues, along with the first season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, and a special episode of Disney Gallery all about the making of the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2. If you wanted to know how they pulled off its young Luke Skywalker appearance, that’s for you.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in August:
Wednesday, August 4
New Library Titles
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
Disney+ Originals
Short Circuit (Shorts) - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 102
Marvel Studios Legends - New Episodes
Monsters at Work - Episode 106, “The Vending Machine”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 103, “Diamonds are Furever”
Friday, August 6
New Library Titles
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Mrs. Doubtfire
Disney+ Originals
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 115
Wednesday, August 11
New Library Titles
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
- Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
- Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
Disney+ Originals
What If...? - Premiere, Episode 101
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 103
Monsters at Work - Episode 107, “Adorable Returns”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 104, “In The Line Of Fur”
Friday, August 13
New Library Titles
- Aquamarine
- Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 116
Wednesday, August 18
New Library Titles
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
- Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
Disney+ Originals
Growing Up Animal - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Diary of a Future President - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 104
Monsters at Work - Episode 108, “Little Monsters”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 105, “Road To Smell Dorado”
What If...? - Episode 102
Friday, August 20
New Library Titles
- Eragon
Wednesday, August 25
New Library Titles
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
- Gigantosaurus (S2)
- Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - “Making of the Season 2 Finale”
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 105
Monsters at Work - Episode 109, “Bad Hair Day”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 106, “The Fur-gitive”
What If...? - Episode 103
Friday, August 27
New Library Titles
- Cruella
- Dan in Real Life
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Underdog
