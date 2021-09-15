‘What If’: Every Episode 6 Easter Egg and Secret

In Episode 6 of Marvel’s What If...?, Tony Stark controls his new vibranium alloy drone technology with an interesting looking wristband. Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have seen it before. It’s the same wristband that Tony Stark used to control the Iron Man armor in the first Avengers movie. (You might remember him using them to call the Iron Man armor as he leapt from the top of Stark Tower.)

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, secrets you might have missed in the latest What If...? And in our latest What If...? video, we list dozens of them. That includes the interesting echoes between this What If...? and Black Panther (like, for example, the way Killmonger delivers Klaue to Wakanda in both cases as a way to gain entrance to the country), the way Erik’s gesture of giving his vibranium necklace to Tony Stark mirrors a scene in Iron Man 2, and how a deleted subplot about vibranium from Iron Man 2 is sneakily referenced here in this What If...? See all of those and more below:

