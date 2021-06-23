New Statue of Chris Ledoux Arrives at Cheyenne’s Frontier Park

Cheyenne Frontier Days is just about a month away to the day as we are in the final countdown to the 125th anniversary of the 'Daddy of 'em All'. Not only does that make this year so special, as does the fact that it will be the first one since 2019, but also because this year, we celebrate the legendary world champion rodeo cowboy and country music singer, Chris LeDoux.

Today, Wednesday, June 23rd, a new statue of Chris LeDoux arrived at Cheyenne's Frontier Park. The bronze statue will be on display for the celebration as it will be an addition to the sculpture collection at Frontier Park.

The new statue features LeDoux on a bucking horse and is a fitting depiction of the 1976 World Champion Bareback Rider. LeDoux celebrated the Western culture through his rodeo achievements and music talents in a uniquely combined way. Before his passing back in 2005 at the age of 56, LeDoux recorded 36 albums during his music career. Those albums sold more than 6 million copies. With being a veteran of both the rodeo area and the main stage of the celebration, honoring the legend that was Chris LeDoux seems like a perfect way to bring back Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021.

As the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days is dedicated to Chris LeDoux, the new statue will be dedicated during a ceremony that will take place on the opening day of the celebration Friday, July 23rd.

The new bronze statue was done by the artist, D. Michael Thomas from Buffalo, WY.