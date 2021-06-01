New UW Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Begins Full Time

The University of Wyoming's new Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Kevin Carman, has started working full-time on June 7 after working half-time for several weeks.

Carman's appointment was approved on March 10 by the UW Board of Trustees upon the recommendation of President Ed Seidel and comes to UW from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR).

Carman has been engaged for several weeks with members of the UW community, meeting electronically and in person, even as he and his spouse, Dr. Susan Welsh, make their move to Laramie.

He earned his undergraduate degree in biology from McPherson College in 1982, and he received master's and doctoral degrees in biological oceanography from Florida State University in 1984 and 1989.