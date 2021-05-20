New Whiskeys Getting Launched by Wyoming’s Pine Bluffs Distilling

Just over 40 miles east of Cheyenne, near the Wyoming/Nebraska border, resides the fantastic Pine Bluffs Distilling. They are very big on the idea of keeping things local and this summer, they are launching five new whiskeys that support their local theme.

Pine Bluffs Distilling sources grains just 30 miles away from their distillery so that should tell you how important it is for them to keep things local. The owner of Pine Bluffs Distilling, Chad Brown, recently spoke of how important it is to keep things local by sourcing grains nearby:

That’s how whiskey was meant to be made and that’s a tradition we want to uphold. We are proud that we can support local farmers and they continue to support us. This is truly a community celebration. I mean … whiskey and celebrating go hand-in-hand.

From May through August, the five new whiskeys will be launched by Pine Bluffs Distilling. Those whiskeys include, Malted Wheat, Five Grain, Oat, Rye, and a Single Barrel Uncut Rye. The Malted Wheat, Oat, and Rye will be available on liquor store shelves in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska as soon as June while the Five Grain and Single Barrel Uncut Rye can only be purchased at the Pine Bluffs Distillery.

The Pine Bluffs Distilling website has a specific description for each of its whiskeys and they are as follows:

Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Wheat - Crafted with 20% malted white wheat, this bourbon is soft and light with an overall, smooth and easy-drinking appeal.

As for the release dates of the new whiskeys, the Oat will be released on May 28th, the Straight Rye and Single Barrel Uncut Rye will drop on June 27th, Malted Wheat on July 24th, and on August 7th, the Five Grain will be released. Pine Bluffs Distilling will hold launch events for on each of those dates at the distillery.

In the meantime, please drink responsibly and cheers!