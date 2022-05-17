Newly Opened Appliance Store To Close In Cheyenne

It was just last December that Cheyenne welcomed Sears Hometown Store to the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center, but it seems like we'll already be losing the famed appliance store.

The liquidation event is going through Thursday, May 19th. If you take a look at their Facebook Page here, you can take a look to see what items they have liquidated

This really feels like a rare situation with the store not staying open very long. I can count on one hand the number of times that this has happened in recent memory with new businesses. The store opening was announced back in December 2021, so it doesn't really seem like it was given much of a chance. Here is information about the store opening if you missed out.

Get our free mobile app

This is somewhat of a shocking development due to the business only being open for a matter of months. They only have a couple of days left on their sale, so it looks like they'll be closing shop this week. Or at least, it looks like they'll be closing on the 17th with the sale running through then.

It will be interesting to see what comes next, the Sears Hometown Store in Cheyenne is a corporate store, so the decision likely came from the top to close the Cheyenne location. Most of these stores are locally owned, like the one in Laramie.

Luckily, the Sears Hometown Store in Laramie is still open if you're in Cheyenne and want to get appliances from their location. You can find them here.

Check Out This Cheyenne Home Going For Less Than $100k A Cheyenne home that is going for less than 100k is pretty impressive in this hot market.