Nicolas Cage Teases A Potential ‘Face/Off’ Sequel

Nicolas Cage fans have long been asking for a Face/Off sequel, and they might just get their wish. It wouldn’t be wrong to say we’re in a new golden age of Nicolas Cage at this point in time. He’s released a string of quirky indie films recently, but that doesn't mean he’d turn down a role like this.

Cage loves working on indie dramas, but his most recent film doesn’t quite fit that mold. The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent came out on April 22, and so far, critics and fans are both head over heels for it. And in a recent interview to promote the movie, he was pretty forthcoming about a potential sequel to 1997’s action classic Face/Off.

At the end of the interview with ComicBook.com, the host says: “Can you send me outta here with any word on Face/Off 2?” Nic paused to think for a moment, before saying: "That one I can talk about because there have been some phone calls with Neil [Moritz, the producer], who I enjoyed working with very much on the first Face/Off. He's one of the true great producers in Hollywood and they have been making some calls. The other ones like National Treasure, their priority was a TV show, ya know, godspeed to them ... But maybe Face/Off. Maybe".

So there you have it, right from the man himself. The original film, starring Nicolas Cage opposite John Travolta, was an absurd chase movie with a twist. For those who don’t know, they essentially end up swapping characters as part of the movie’s story. It was definitely an ambitious idea, and it played to audiences so well that it currently has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

About a month ago, possibilities were looking a bit more remote when it came to a sequel. Cage did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he explained some of the hurdles that come along with trying to get this thing off the ground. He said: “I have not heard hide nor hair about it. So often these things we read about are just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about National Treasure 3. It’s been 14 years. There’s no there, there. So, is it fun to think about? Sure. Would Face/Off 2 be an exciting movie to make? Oh, hell yeah. But John Woo was such a huge voice in that movie. It couldn’t be a remake. I think these filmmakers even said as much — that something like that would have to be a sequel.”

While we really haven't heard confirmation, either way, fans of Face/Off at least have a reason to keep their fingers crossed.

