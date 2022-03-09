Nicolas Cage Plays Nicolas Cage in the ’Massive Talent’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage has played many eccentrics and oddballs in his long and glorious career. So really he’s the only many who could play his next role: Nicolas Cage.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays a fictional version of himself: A Oscar-winning actor who’s fallen out of favor in Hollywood and is reduced to taking any job he can get. When he’s hired to visit a billionaire (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) on his birthday, he inadvertently steps into the middle of.an important CIA mission. Then Nic Cage the movie action hero must become Nic Cage, real man of action.

But really we’re here to see Cage spoof himself, and the trailer suggests there’s a lot of stuff on that front. Check it out below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to open in theaters on April 22.

The Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners These movies won the Academy Awards for Best Picture over better, more deserving films.