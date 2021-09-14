Keith Urban was in a giving mood on Monday night (Sept. 13) at the Grand Ole Opry. Not only did he volunteer his time for Tennesseans in need, he stepped aside so wife Nicole Kidman could say a few words from the Circle.

The Hometown Rising concert was a massive benefit for those affected by floods in Waverly County, Tenn., last month. It was a sold out show that also streamed live across multiple platforms, giving country fans nationwide a chance to watch and donate.

Before his final song, Urban took the guitar off his neck, signed it and said he'd donate it for the cause. Breland also added his signature, but then the "Wild Hearts" singer had an idea: It needed one more signature, he says at about 1:37.00 below.

"If I could just get my wife to put her autograph on it too," Urban says. Kidman, in all black with a big smile, strode to the stage amid heavy applause, added her name and memorialized the moment.

"I’ve never been on the stage at the Opry, wow!" she says.

The guitar would eventually net $75,000, thanks to the show's headliner Garth Brooks. Chris Janson, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire and Little Big Town were a few of the other stars to sing a song or two.

Loretta Lynn and her team helped organize the concert, as Lynn lives in the area affected by the flooding. Her ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, was among the 20 people killed by rushing waters. A video tributing those who died received the loudest ovation. The country legend did not appear live, but talked about Spears in a pre-recorded video.

A full list of artists and the songs performed, assembled by the Tennessean, is below. All money donated will be sent to the United Way of Humphreys County. To help, click HERE or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

Loretta Lynn's Hometown Rising Setlist:

Luke Combs: "Forever After All," "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Little Big Town: "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," "Boondocks"

Reba McEntire: "I'm a Survivor," "Fancy"

Luke Bryan: "Most People Are Good," "Drink a Beer"

Chris Janson: "Good Vibes"

Brittney Spencer: "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Compassion"

Breland: "Cross Country"

Keith Urban: "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Wasted Time," "Lean on Me" (with Breland)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: "After The Fire Is Gone," "Golden Ring," "Whiskey to Wine," "She's in Love With the Boy," "Friends in Low Places"