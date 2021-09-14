Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert Lead 2022 C2C Festival Lineup

The lineup for the 2022 C2C: Country to Country Festival has been announced. In a video posted to Instagram by festival organizers, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker deliver the news that they will headline the three-day event, which is set to run Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13, in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Additional artists slated to perform at the annual festival include Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Runaway June, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Hailey Whitters and Brett Young, with more acts to be announced soon.

"We’re delighted to announce our line-up for C2C 2022!" C2C organizers state in the post. "It’s been a long time in the making and we’re so thankful for all of you who have kept hold of your tickets. We can’t wait to finally celebrate the return of live country music to UK and Ireland together at C2C!"

Combs and Rucker were initially slated to headline C2C 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the event was again rescheduled because of ongoing concerns over the virus.

The Instagram post also informs ticket holders to the canceled C2C Festivals that they will be able to redeem their purchase for next year's event: "ALL tickets for C2C 2020 will remain valid for C2C 2022."

New tickets to the 2022 C2C Festival will be available for purchase starting this Friday (Sept. 17) at 10AM.

The Best 2021 Country Music Festivals in One Place: