Cowgirl golfers in sixth after first day of Hobble Creek Classic

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- Wyoming Cowgirl golf played their first two rounds of the new season on Thursday at the UVU Hobble Creek Classic. They started the season strong shooting a two-round team score of 601 (+33) to sit in sixth out of the 17 teams competing.

The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the third and final round at the Hobble Creek Golf Course.

“Today was a solid start to the season for us with a lot to build on.” UW head women’s golf coach Josey Stender. “It was very exciting to see Kyla and Meghan come out so solid while also having consistency from our returners. This course demands accuracy in all areas of the game and I felt we came prepared.”

In her first career tournament, Freshman Kyla Wilde put together a strong first two rounds shooting a second round of 70 (-1) to finish the day tied for 15th. Samantha Hui also sits in the top 20 after the first day, currently tied for 17th at 148 (+6). Jessica Zapf capped off the first day tied for 29th after shooting 151 (+9) in the opening two rounds. Rounding out the lineup for the Cowgirls are Morgan Ryan and Cristiana Ciasca who are currently tied for 49th and89th respectively.

As a team, the Cowgirls are currently in sixth after posting a two round score of 601 (+33). The Cowgirls are one stroke ahead of Seattle and sit one stroke behind Northern Arizona in the standings. Gonzaga leads the field at 585 (+10) while Boise State sits in second with a score of 589 (+11).

The duo of Meghan Vogt and Michelle Nguyen are competing in the tournament as individuals and both had solid outings on day one. Vogt recorded a two-round score of 151 (+9) and is fourth among the individuals and tied for 29th overall. Nguyen shot a 155 (+13) in the first two rounds and is currently tied for 49th overall.

The Cowgirl golf squad will wrap up the Hobble Creek Classic tomorrow morning with the final round of play set to start at 8 a.m. MT.

Team Standings

Gonzaga585 (+17) Boise State 589 (+21) Cal Poly 590 (+22) Weber State593 (+25) Northern Arizona 600 (+32) Wyoming601 (+33) Seattle602 (+34)

T8. Northern Colorado 604 (+36)

T8. Utah Valley 604 (+36)

Southern Utah607 (+39) Dixie State621 (+53) CSUN622 (+54) Montana State624 (+56) Portland State629 (+61)

T15. UT Rio Grande Valley 635 (+67)

T15. Idaho State 636 (+67)

CSUB638 (+70)

Wyoming Cowgirls

T15th – Kyla Wilde 77-70 = 147 (+5)

T17th – Samantha Hui 73-75 = 148 (+6)

T29th – Jessica Zapf 76-75 = 151 (+9)

T49th – Morgan Ryan 78-77 = 155 (+13)

T89th – Cristiana Ciasca 82-82 = 164 (+22)

Wyoming Cowgirls Playing as Individuals

T29th – Meghan Vogt 76-75 = 151 (+9)

T49th – Michelle Nguyen 74-81 = 155 (13)