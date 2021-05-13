Country newcomer Noah Hicks has the endorsement of another well-known Georgia boy -- "That Ain't My Truck" singer and hit songwriter Rhett Akins -- on his new single. "No More of 'Em," Hicks' debut for RED Creative Group, is premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.

Written by Hicks and Akins with Will Bundy and Jeremy Stover, both of whom co-produced the song, "No More of 'Em" is both nostalgic and grateful, for an idyllic life full of moments and memories fit for a country song. "I'm gonna spend my days just thanking the Lord / For every sunset sinking down on a wraparound porch / 'Til there ain't no more of 'em," they sing in the chorus.

"I think the song really reflects on things just about anyone that grew up in a small town can relate to. It perfectly represents my childhood and how I was raised," Hicks shares. "Writing a song like this isn’t just some made-up story -- it’s my story. To write about anything else just wouldn't be me."

As Hicks recalls it, Akins was the one to toss the idea out, but he related to it immediately. "It seems like every time I make a trip back home from Nashville, my hometown has grown. With all of us being 'good ole boys,' it wasn’t a hard song to pen up -- it just kind of fell out. But I think we hit the nail on the head," Hicks says.

Although Rhett co-wrote the song with him, Hicks didn't have the idea to ask him to collaborate until later. However, the younger artist says, "He couldn't be more of a perfect fit."

A Carrollton, Ga., native now living in Nashville, the 22-year-old Hicks recent signed with RED Creative Group, owned by Stover. "No More of 'Em" is the first in a series of single releases from the artist.

"[A] country boy from Georgia? I'm in!" Akins says of Hicks. "[I] loved Noah's voice the second I heard it. The future of country music is safe with Noah Hicks around."

"No More of 'Em" is due out widely on Friday (May 14) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Hicks at NoahHicksOfficial.com.