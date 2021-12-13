NWS Cheyenne: Another Round of Snow, Gusty Winds Possible Midweek

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could be in for another round of snow and strong winds come Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Monday morning:

Here is your 5 day forecast. Overall, mostly dry and windy weather ahead with a warmer start to the week before the next quick moving system expected by Midweek bringing a chance for snow and strong winds on Wednesday across Southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Still a fair amount of uncertainty with this system, so please stay tuned as we get closer to determine snow totals. For all weather updates, please follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys

