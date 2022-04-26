Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to Host Drug Take Back Event

As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Laramie County deputies will be at Laramie County Fire District #1 at 207 E. Allison Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 30, collecting unneeded medications.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the purpose of the event is to allow citizens to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs in an environmentally safe manner and keep those drugs out of the hands of unauthorized people or kids.

Warner says no illegal drugs, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, radioactive materials, pressurized canisters, or chemotherapy drugs will be accepted.

He says the sheriff's office has taken in more than 2,300 pounds of unneeded medications, ranging from over-the-counter drugs to narcotic prescription pills and liquids, since the program's inception.