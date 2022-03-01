March Comes in Like a Lamb, Near-Record Highs Expected Wednesday

March is definitely coming in like a lamb.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, well above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies are expected in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next few days.

"Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with many places seeing temperatures coming within a few degrees of the record high," the NWS said.

The spring-like temperatures will be short-lived, however, as much colder temperatures and rain changing to snow are likely Friday night into Saturday.

