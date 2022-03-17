I Quit! Wyoming Among States With Highest Job Resignation Rates

I Quit! Wyoming Among States With Highest Job Resignation Rates

SeventyFour

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers and Wyoming and its neighbors are among the states leading the trend, according to a report released Thursday by WalletHub.

To rank the states and Washington, D.C., WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months.

It then used the metrics to rank the resignation rates from highest to lowest.

Source: WalletHub

Overall, Wyoming ranked 18th on the list. Neighboring states Montana (11), Idaho (20), Colorado (22), and Utah (23) also ranked among the top 25 states with the highest resignation rates.

Alaska had the highest rate, while New York had the lowest rate.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-job-resignation-rates/101077

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Wyoming

READ ON: The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming

Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?

The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.

Filed Under: 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates, Great Resignation, I quit!, quitting job, Report, WalletHub, Wyoming
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top