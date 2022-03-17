I Quit! Wyoming Among States With Highest Job Resignation Rates

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers and Wyoming and its neighbors are among the states leading the trend, according to a report released Thursday by WalletHub.

To rank the states and Washington, D.C., WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months.

It then used the metrics to rank the resignation rates from highest to lowest.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 18th on the list. Neighboring states Montana (11), Idaho (20), Colorado (22), and Utah (23) also ranked among the top 25 states with the highest resignation rates.

Alaska had the highest rate, while New York had the lowest rate.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-job-resignation-rates/101077

