Parker McCollum’s love for melancholy country songs is no secret, and his latest release, “Stoned,” is an extension of that.

McCollum co-wrote the song with hit writers Brett James and Mark Holman. The pensive lyric chronicles McCollum’s post-breakup heartache and how he feels engulfed by loneliness. It’s not something he copes with well — which is why he chooses to suppress his emotions by staying stoned.

“I cry when it's rainin' / I cry when it's dark / I feel like the whole world won't ever understand my heart / That's the hardest part / Of bein' alone / That's why I stay stoned,” McCollum admits candidly in the chorus, which opens the song over slow-strummed acoustic guitar chords.

Not every artist is comfortable with wearing their heart on their sleeves, but for McCollum, such vulnerability has become synonymous with his artistry as an honest storyteller.

While the “Pretty Heart” singer’s recent releases have been heartbreak songs, it’s more of a reflection of his past than the present. McCollum married his wife, Hallie Ray Light, in his home state of Texas in March of 2022. She’s also inspired several of McCollum’s previous releases, including his current single, “Handle on You,” and “Hallie Ray Light” from his 2020 Hollywood Gold EP.

McCollum’s most recent full-length album was 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy. The 10-song set included the No. 1 hits “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved by You.”

The burgeoning country star has also announced his 2023 headlining Summer Tour. The 11-city trek will kick off on May 18 in Toledo, Ohio, before concluding in Syracuse, N.Y., on Aug. 19. Additionally, McCollum will open for Morgan Wallen on select dates of his One Night at a Time World Tour.

