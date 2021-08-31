An update on David Lee Murphy's Facebook page asks fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as he battles COVID-19. The "Dust on the Bottle" singer will cancel two shows as a result of the diagnosis.

The update shared no additional details about Murphy's condition or symptoms. The affected shows are his Sept. 2 date in Ellensburg, Wash., and a Sept. 4 show in Flagstaff, Ariz.

"He and his band were very much looking forward to performing for the Party Crowd in each city. He sends his best to all his fans and hopes he will have an opportunity to perform for them in the not too distant future," a statement on social media reads.

"Please keep David Lee in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery."

Murphy is a '90s and '00s country singer best known for songs like "Party Crowd" and "Loco." He has two No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits and six Top 10 hits, including a 2018 collaboration with Kenny Chesney called "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."

In recent years, the 62-year-old Murphy has found great success as a songwriter. Among his contemporary hits include "Anywhere With You" by Jake Owen, "Big Green Tractor" by Jason Aldean and "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" by Thompson Square. Most recently, Murphy recorded a song with Cole Swindell for new artist Shy Carter: "Beer With My Friends" was released earlier this month.

Earlier this week, David Allan Coe was confirmed to be hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Delta variant of the virus is creating chaos for artists trying to tour this fall. Two major promoters (Live Nation and AEG Presents) announced plans to only allow those who have been vaccinated or who show a negative test to attend their events. Several outdoor festivals have resulted in large outbreaks, including Watershed Music Festival in Washington, which had more than 200 positive tests in the days and weeks afterward.