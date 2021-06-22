Pat Reedy Kicks off UW Summer Concert Series June 23

Pat Reedy, a New Orleans musician, and his band, the Longtime Goners, will be performing on Wednesday, June 23, as part of the University of Wyoming's Summer Concert Series.

Reedy will be performing from 11:45 am to 1 pm at the Simpson Plaza. This event is free and open to the public, and a lunch meal will be available for purchase for $8.

Reedy’s last album, “That’s All There Is,” which was released in 2018, has an unconventional backstory. It was written during breaks in Reedy’s construction job, with lyrics scribbled down on scraps of paper and discarded pieces of wood.

To learn more about Reedy, visit his website at www.patreedymusic.com.