Shania Twain's 1997 classic "You're Still the One" gets a spotlight in a new Super Bowl commercial for Lay's potato chips starring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.

In the clip, Rogen and Rudd are in tuxedos, sitting on the steps of a church and sharing a bag of chips before Rogen's wedding. The pair start to reminisce about all the good times they've shared, including "our road trip in '97." Cue a flashback to Rudd and Rogen cruising through a Western landscape in a convertible with the top down, both screaming along to the chorus of "You're Still the One."

Rogen and Rudd's trip through memories lane leads them through several more classic friendship memories, like their first deep conversation (in the middle of a turbulent airplane ride, as they hyperventilate into chip bags), as well as more uncommon shared experiences, like when they got held hostage together in a dark basement (their kidnapper offered them Lay's potato chips).

Another flashback reminds the pair of the time that Rogen bought his first house, which turned out to be haunted. As the two men move Rogen's belongings into the home (carrying bags of Lay's, of course), a ghoulish female specter comes barreling down the hallway towards them, and Rudd screams in terror while Rogen smilingly introduces himself.

Both the ghoulish figure and Twain get a tie-in at the end of the commercial, when the pair go inside for Rogen's wedding: Turns out, the ghostly woman is the bride, and their first dance song? "You're Still the One."

Super Bowl LVI will take place Feb. 13, with the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem before the game.

