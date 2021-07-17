PHOTOS: Bright Lights, Big City- Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Brings the Fun…and the Food

You don't see it, you don't really see it, until you're sitting at the top of the Ferris Wheel. That's when you see the full magnitude of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo. That's when you see all the lights; it's when you hear all the sounds. And it's when you notice all the smiling faces.

For years, the CWFR has been one of the highlights of a Casper summer, and this year was no different. Between the rodeo, the rides, the games, and the food (ohhhh, the food), this year's CWFR was one for the ages.

And, The best part about the CWFR, in our opinion, is the memories that you create there. As kids, we always looked forward to the fair with great antici....pation (anyone get the reference?). We would spend the first month of the summer planning everything that we would do come fair-time. The rides, the games, the food, trying to pick up girls, not even coming close to picking up girls, we did it all. And what made it perfect was the people we were with. Our family, our friends- everyone seemed to come together to experience the fair as one. The memories that we created there will stick with us for a lifetime, and we hope the same can be said of you when you come check out the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.

If you weren't able to make the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo this year, don't fret. We've included a gallery that shows off all the sights that it had to offer. And, as a bonus, we've included a video of what the fair was like 9 years ago (we told you we loved the fair and rodeo).

