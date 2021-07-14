2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Mutton Bustin' rolled along at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper on Wednesday night. The arena was still a bit muddy but not nearly as sloppy compared to Tuesday night. The brave girls and boys had their eyes wide open as they grabbed ahold of those sheep and some got a very long ride across the arena. The crowd loved it and the parents were beaming. That's what counts. You have to give a lot of credit to the CWFR committee and the Cervi Championship Rodeo Company as they do a really nice job with the livestock and the kids. The video says it all! Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app