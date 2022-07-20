Pine Bluffs Police: Claim Of Pair Attacking People Is Fake

Pine Bluffs Police: Claim Of Pair Attacking People Is Fake

B4LLS/Getty Images

Pine Bluffs Police say social media reports of a pair of men posing as homeless people, and then attacking residents aren't true.

The agency says, similarly, a photo supposedly showing a large rattlesnake coiled in a flower pot, supposedly in the Pine Bluffs area, is likewise phony.

The agency posted the following on the Pine Bluffs Police Department Facebook page:

loading...

The bogus Pine Bluffs facebook post is strikingly similar to one that was reported in Rock Springs in June, albeit with different photos of the supposed criminals.

7+ Places and Things Called "Laramie"

Check out the interesting places and things that share a name with Laramie, WY!
Filed Under: bogus crime, Pine Bluffs Police Department, social media
Categories: Articles, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top