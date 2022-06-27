Wyoming Police Department: Post On Supposed Attacks Is Bogus

Rock Springs Police say someone is using a phony post on a pair of men attacking people to get attention for a ''work at home" scam.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The RSPD post is shown below:

Police say if you share the post, it becomes a phony "work at home" scam post. The scammers are apparently using the phony attack warning as an attention-getter to spread the scam post on Facebook.