Cheyenne police have upped their presence at Central High School as a precautionary measure after shooting threats were made on social media against a school with the same name.

According to a department Facebook post, officials were made aware of the threats over the weekend.

"Investigating officers have determined the threat originated at a high school out of state with the same name (Central High School), where three juveniles were arrested for making threatening statements," the post reads.

Police say the threats -- which have spread to "Central" high schools across the nation --- do not target any Cheyenne-area school and appear to be unsubstantiated.

They encourage any student who sees a threat on social media to report it to their school resource officer or Safe2Tell Wyoming.

"Remember, spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats," police said. "Please avoid unnecessary alarms and do not participate in spreading unverified rumors."

