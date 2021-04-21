Pokes land 3-star QB commit from Omaha

LARAMIE -- It's never too early to start recruiting.

Wyoming landed its first commit of the 2022 class Wednesday night when Omaha Skutt (Nebraska) quarterback Caden Becker announced via Twitter that he is coming to Laramie.

Labeled a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound dual-threat signal caller de-committed from Northern Illinois less than 24 hours prior.

"Wyoming has been a high priority for me since last fall, and I truly believe coach Bohl and his staff will help put me in positions to be successful in not only football, but also in life," Becker tweeted.

There's another reason Becker is coming to Laramie.

"Josh Allen has been a big role model to me since I was a young kid, and with an opportunity to play quarterback at his alma mater it is something that I can't pass up," he tweeted.

Bohl's home state has become a major priority for the Cowboys since he arrived on campus back in 2014. Currently, Wyoming has 11 players from that state on the roster, including 2021 recruit Sam Scott, who also went to Omaha Skutt.

Becker also received interest from South Dakota, Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas State. In an Elite 11 camp in Atlanta last week, Becker was rated the top quarterback with a rating of 102.42. The next highest competitor was Danny Shoch, who finished with a final mark of 94.35.

Becker will likely join a loaded quarterback room in Laramie. All five signal callers on the current roster -- Sean Chambers, Levi Williams, Gavin Beerup, Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons -- are all underclassmen.

Wyoming did not recruit a quarterback in its latest class.