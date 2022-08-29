Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron.

The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?

Before you answer, I promise there's no judgment either way. Everybody prefers to watch football differently. My grandma swore there was nothing better than catching a game LIVE at the stadium, but my gramps - he'd rather kick back in the recliner with a nice cold drink and buffalo wings to watch the game.

So...I'm dying to know, does Wyoming prefer cheering for the Pokes in person? Or does our Poke Nation prefer viewing the game from their favorite seat in front of the television?

Don't get me wrong; I think there are benefits to both viewing options. At the stadium, you get the rush of cheering with the fans, plus the fun of tailgating. But if you're watching from the TV, you don't have to wait in line for the bathroom (usually,) and let's face it, snacks and beer are usually cheaper. I'm sure everyone has opinions on what makes TV or stadium viewing better.

Decide which option you prefer below and vote in the poll. Let's find out how Wyoming prefers catching a Cowboys game!

Team Gold - Catch the Game at War Memorial Stadium

Team Brown - Catch the Game on TV (Whether you're at the sports bar or home, it doesn't matter as long as you prefer the TV!)