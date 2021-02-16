Police: Car Thefts Up 45% in Cheyenne Over Same Period Last Year

Cheyenne police are reminding citizens to "Lock It or Lose It" after a recent spike in car thefts and break-ins.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department has responded to 76 stolen vehicle reports in the past three months, a 45 percent increase from the same period last year.

"Most incidents occurred while vehicle keys were either inside the vehicle or in the ignition," Farkas said in a news release.

Farkas says car break-ins are also on the rise, with 93 in the past three months.

"These crimes are preventable and often result in the suspects engaging in other criminal activity with the stolen vehicle," said Sgt. Matthew Solberg.

Farkas says the easiest way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car doors and secure your valuables.

She encourages citizens to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 if they see any suspicious activity.