After over 20 years living in Wyoming, I thought I'd seen it all, and then I visited the Popo Agie Wilderness Area...and now I'm telling you that you need to add this stunning area to your Wyoming bucket list.

The Popo Agie Wilderness Area is part of the Shoshone National Forest and is located outside of Lander, Wyoming.

The trails into this area are closed to motorized vehicles, so that means if you want to see these views you either need to hike in or go on horseback.

We packed in on horseback for our 4-day trip and our 5 children (ages 15-6) took turns riding and hiking the 8.5 miles to where we made camp.

Our camping spot was located at around 10,600 feet and offered stunning views of craggy mountain tops and crystal clear lakes.

Despite massive rainstorms and extremely cool temperatures every day we had an amazing time, and there was always enough of a break in the weather to allow for a few hours of fishing and wandering around.

We made tons of memories and unlike our last pack trip into the backcountry, we didn't need to worry about bears or wolves, which is part of the reason we chose this area for this camping trip with our younger children.

Keep in mind that at the altitudes we were hiking and camped at, you need to plan for freezing temps year-round. Also, you need to bring a water filter system so you can stay hydrated, which will prevent you from getting altitude sickness.

