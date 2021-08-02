Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Locations

Well, here we go again. Believe me, I'm just as sick as the next person of hearing and talking about this stuff and am beyond my limits of dealing with this.

Following the latest surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the Delta variant, Kroger, the nation's largest grocer and parent company of King Soopers is joining Wal Mart in adjusting their mask policy and now recommending that all shoppers start wearing masks again while at the store.

According to CBS Denver, Kroger is following the updated recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until the change, Kroger only required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and asked unvaccinated shoppers to do the same.

Wal Mart and Sam's Club recently required all employees regardless of vaccination status to wear masks and they also are, at this particular point in time only recommending customers wear them in the store.

Just when you think we were seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, comes this news. As frustrating as this can be, the positive spin on this for me anyway is the fact that there aren't any lockdowns or closings coming as of now.

Last week, the CDC recommended that Colorado residents should "mask up" again when indoors whether you are vaccinated or not due to the high rate of positive Covid cases and the delta variant.

The guidance would cover 44 of Colorado’s 64 counties where transmission rates are above 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week.