Cheyenne has been lucky enough to have access to a certain popular bakery for a while now. This past weekend, the popular bakery opened up a brand new location in Laramie.

If you're craving a treat in Cheyenne, you don't have to look any further than downtown for this particular bakery. The treats and desserts that are on full display will be mouthwatering for anyone, especially if you have a sweet tooth. But now the capital city isn't the only local spot to go for a treat or dessert in southeast Wyoming. Mary's Mountain Cookies has opened up a new location in Laramie.

The new Mary's Mountain Cookies opened up its doors this past Saturday (April 23rd). Based on the comments from their social media posts, customers are loving the new location so far. The new Mary's Mountain Cookies in Laramie is located at 2427 Grand Avenue, Unit B.

As mentioned in their Facebook post, their current hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

If you've ever been to Mary's Mountain Cookies at the Cheyenne location, then you know exactly what you are in for with the new location opened up in Laramie. Their assortments of cookies ranges in everything from Chocolate Chip to Snickerdoodles to S'mores cookies and so many more. My personal favorite is the Hoosier Cookie! I highly recommend that one. But they have so many others that are fantastic as well.

And that's just a few of the cookies, I haven't gotten to so many other treats and desserts they offer, like the brownies, cookie sandwiches, cookie dough, hand crafted tornados, and so many more to choose from!

Regardless, they have a brand new location open in Laramie! Be sure to check it out when you get that that sweet craving for the best treats and desserts, Wyoming!

