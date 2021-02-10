The Gathering Bakery II is Open in Downtown Cheyenne

The new Gathering Bakery II has officially opened in downtown Cheyenne! Deb Suratt has opened the new spot inside the Boyd Building at the southwest corner of Carey Avenue and West 18th Street and the new bakery in the heart of downtown is already getting great reviews after its first day.

Downtown Cheyenne raved about the new bakery on their Facebook page today and they mentioned a little of what the new joint has to offer in a post:

...Stop by for a cup of coffee poured behind the custom made coffee bar or grab a breakfast burrito, bagel, muffin or blueberry biscuit for breakfast! More of a lunch person? They have that too (starting at 10:30am) - salads or sandwiches, take your pick! We were also lucky enough to get our hands on Deb’s famous Banana Bars and yes. We get the hype now. They’re amazing!...

That was just some of the fantastic post about the The Gathering Bakery II. They're also a great spot downtown to relax and they offer free WiFi.

According to The Gathering Bakery II's Facebook page, they sold out of every single lunch item in the bakery on their first day. They had to close a little early today to prepare for a much bigger inventory tomorrow (Thursday). And they also mentioned this for tomorrow's lunch:

Speaking of tomorrow, lunch will be a bakery favorite - Spinach Artichoke Flatbread Pizza! Lunch starts at 10:30 - goes until we run out. We will also offer our Club Sandwiches, Cobb Salads and Chicken Salad tomorrow!

It's only been one day and it seems like they're already making a pretty great impression on the Cheyenne community!

The Gathering Bakery II is at 1722 Carey Avenue (the old City News location). Their hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.