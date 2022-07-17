Possible Record Heat To Blast SE Wyoming, Critical Fire Danger

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says near-record-to-record heat will blast southeast Wyoming on Monday, with temperatures of 100+ a possibility in many areas.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Very hot temperatures are expected for the next few days! Most areas will hit the 90s today, with some triple digits showing up in the lower elevations. We'll be close to record highs today, but Monday looks even hotter. A weak cool front will drop temperatures slightly for Tuesday. Today will be dry with sunny skies, while Monday will bring mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Fire danger will be high especially on Monday!''

With the hot, dry weather, fires will be a big concern:

Here's a look at the upcoming work week forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Downright HOT Monday, with the century mark being reached for many locations east of the Laramie Range and 90s west. It's going to be quite breezy Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon humidity falling to the upper single digits in many areas, with these hot temperatures. To top it off, we're looking at high based thunderstorms out west Monday afternoon, that produce very little rainfall and could lead to additional fire starts. Critical fire weather conditions expected Monday and Tuesday, please follow posted burn bans in your areas and avoid outdoor burning both Monday and Tuesday. Get a reprieve in the winds Wednesday and Thursday. Monsoon moisture looks to return Friday for increasing chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across our southern areas. Stay tuned!