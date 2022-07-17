Rock Springs Polcie Department Rock Springs Police Department loading...

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public to help them in finding a man who has gotten away from them on two separate occasions.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, 45-year-old Chad Morris is wanted in Colorado for extraditable felony drug charges.

They say he has twice gotten away from Rock Springs Police, meaning he now faces additional charges in Sweetwater County. They say Morris is driving a 2008 Silver Toyota Tundra with Colorado License plate number BKLD76 (shown in photo insert).

Anyone with information on Morris is being asked to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.