Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend

This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.

Anyways, here's what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents Little Shop Of Horrors

We're all about to be singing "Suddenly Seymour" until the wheels come off. Tonight is the opening night for Little Shop Of Horrors at the Atlas Theater.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Another Friday in Cheyenne means live music and craft beer at Black Tooth Brewing. Jim Wilkinson will be performing tonight from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

Oh, man, dueling pianos are so much fun. You can enjoy drinks, and watch two people playing piano over your favorite songs.

Brandt Tobler At The Lincoln

Cheyenne's own will be celebrating his birthday at The Lincoln tonight. Enjoy a fun night of comedy.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Another great way to kick off your weekend, live music and cocktails at The Office Bar And Grill in their Executive Lounge.

Community Appreciation Day

The Cheyenne DDA is putting on a Community Appreciation Day Saturday. This will be a great time to bring the kids out for a ton of fun.

Cheyenne Farmers Market

Head out to Frontier Park tomorrow from 7 AM to 1 PM for some fresh, locally sourced goods. There are only a few markets left!

Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest

This is always a good time. Prost and Sierra Nevada will be in the house pouring some great beer with German Fare.

Black Tooth Brewing Oktoberfest

The best party of the year in Cheyenne, Oktoberfest is back at Black Tooth. Get locally brewed Oktoberfest brews, food and fun.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

The season is about to close, so make sure you check out the merry bunch of cruisers and help them raise money for Cheyenne Day of Giving.

Blue Raven Brewery Charity Chili Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament

Enjoy the patio at Blue Raven until the weather doesn't cooperate. Check out their chili cookoff Saturday from 10:30 AM to 11 PM.

