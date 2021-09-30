Prost, Laramie! Brewtober Fall Beer Festival Coming Next Weekend

Ryan Faas

This Summer, we had craft beer festivals all over the place and it was glorious. One week you're in Cheyenne, the next Laramie, the next, why don't we head to Wellington, Lander next? Heck yeah. Craft beer festivals are so fun, that they're worth the hotel room and travel. You never know what beer you're going to discover at these events and they usually have awesome vendors in tow to check out.

Next Saturday, October 9th, StagePoint Federal Credit Union will be hosting the first Fall craft beer festival in Laramie called Brewtober. The festival will take place from Noon-5pm at Undine Park, which if you ask me, is the perfect way to spend your away game week from the Pokes. And the game is on TV at 5, so it's a win-win.

Taking a look at the social media post above, it appears they have a very diverse group of breweries heading to Laramie. Back in June, during the Laramie Brewfest, there were tons of breweries, but I think StagePoint managed to secure a few breweries that were present back in the Summer. That's pretty cool, they made sure it was different than what we had previously, along with some usual favorites mixed in like Bonds, Accomplice, Wind River and more.

Beers, seltzers and food. What more could you want when the Pokes are away this week and can't tailgate? It sounds like StagePoint Federal Credit Union has a great event lined up for us that we don't want to miss. Let's get our Fall craft beer festival on! Who needs an Oktoberfest when you have Brewtober in Laramie.

