In case you missed it, Laramie's first fall beer festival, 'Brewtober' took place this past Saturday (October 9th) with several breweries from the region showing up to serve a large crowd in attendance that made for a fun afternoon at Undine Park.

It was true fall weather at Brewtober in Laramie this past Saturday afternoon and there was something about the crisp 50 degree day that felt like the perfect day to warm up by sampling a few brews. Denise Deem, Marketing and Business Development Manager for Stagepoint Community Foundation, and her crew put on the festival that attendants were happy to be out and experiencing some of their favorite beers.

The event was presented by Stagepoint Community Foundation as they focus on programs that assist the disadvantaged, youth programs, education, military, and first responders.

Check out some of what the festival had to offer:

Brewtober 2021

As you can see, Laramie's first fall beer festival, 'Brewtober' was a hit for pretty much everyone this past Saturday.

Participating breweries at the festival included Bond's Brewing Co., Coal Creek Tap, Keinenkugels, Roosters, Avery, Dogfish Head, Snake River, Bell's Brewery, Grand Teton, Roadhouse, Boulevard, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Snowy Mountain Brewery, Accomplice Beer Co., Left Hand Brewing Co., Shiner, Sam Adams, Wind River, Prost Brewing Co., The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, and Cowboy State Brewing.

There was also plenty of food at the festival provided by La Barata, Sous Cowboy Cuts, Julia's Kitchen, and Pan Loca.

Be prepared next fall for Brewtober to have a blast again at Laramie's second fall beer festival. See you in 2022!

