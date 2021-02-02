‘Punky Brewster’ Returns In First Revival Series Trailer
Every child of the ’80s remembers Punky Brewster, the NBC sitcom that ran for four seasons and starred the great Soleil Moon Frye as a little girl raised by a loving foster father. 35 years later, the show is getting a revival on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. In a twist, Punky (once again played by Frye — as if anyone else could play Punky Brewster) is now the single parent, after getting a divorce from her husband, played by Freddie Prinze Jr.
The ten episode first season finally has an official release date and a full trailer. Watch it below:
That’s Cherie Johnson, also all grown up and back playing Punky’s best friend 35 years later. Time flies — here’s the show’s official synopsis:
In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.
Punky Brewster premieres on Peacock on February 25. The service is banking heavily on revivals like Punky. They’ve already got a Saved By the Bell show streaming with several of the original cast members, and they’re also working on a new series featuring MacGruber. If you got an old NBC show that people used to love, Peacock wants it and they want it now.
