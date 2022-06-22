Randy Houser Preps Reflective ‘Note to Self’ Album for Fall Release

This fall, Randy Houser will release a new collection of songs. Note to Self is the country singer's sixth studio album. It will arrive on November 11.

“Blake and I worked on this record a long time," Houser says, referring to producer Blake Chancey. "I’m really looking forward to sharing the rest of it with the folks who’ve already shown how excited they are for new music.”

The "Like a Cowboy" artist also served as a producer on the album, which is his first full-length release since Magnolia in 2019. You'll find Houser's name as a co-writer on all 10 tracks.

Rachel Deeb, Essential Brodcast Media Rachel Deeb, Essential Brodcast Media loading...

Houser says the album was born out of a place of reflection. Like so many artists, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to slow down, with life's priorities rising to the surface of old, cluttered schedules.

“This album came together at a time when I was reflecting on who I am and what’s important to me, envisioning the kind of future I’d like to see for myself and my family,” the country singer details.

What's important to Houser is at the forefront of the album's title track. "Note to Self" is a mental note of remembering what's most important in life and learning to appreciate the little things more. The track is quickly climbing the charts, but the Mississippi native is releasing another one. "Workin' Man" — arriving Friday, June 24 — is an ode to America's blue-collar workers and the struggles they face each day to provide for their families.

"Can’t be late, can’t catch a break / BC Powder cause everything aches / Cold six pack, end of the day / Workin’ man," he sings in one of the verses.

Since Houser's last album, he's become a father for the first time and will soon be a father of two. He and wife Tatiana welcomed their son Huckleberry Randolph on June 9, 2019. In April, he announced they are expecting their second child this fall.

Randy Houser's Note to Self Tracklist:

1. "Still That Cowboy" (Randy Houser, Matt Rogers, Josh Hoge)

2. "Workin’ Man" (Randy Houser, Randy Montana)

3. "Note to Self" (Randy Houser, Casey Beathard, Ross Copperman, Bobby Pinson)

4. "Country ‘Round Here Tonight" (Randy Houser, Brice Long, Jeff Hyde)

5. "Take It to the Bank" (Randy Houser, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tindell)

6. "Call Me" (Randy Houser, Paul Overstreet, Andrew Albert)

7. "Out and Down" (Randy Houser, Matt Rogers, Chris DeStefano)

8. "Rub a Little Dirt on It" (Randy Houser, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

9. "American Dreamer" (Randy Houser, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

10. "Remember How to Pray" (Randy Houser, Kendell Marvel)