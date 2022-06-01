Are you a fan of Cody Johnson? Maybe you like runnin' out of moonlight with Randy Houser. Well, the team at Y95 Country wants to offer you a chance for you to score some awesome tickets for you and a friend to their show in Casper, Wyoming at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 8. Interested? Here's how you can win:

Cody Johnson Concert: Rules and How to Enter

Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Cody Johnson contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future. Listen in at Y95 Country from June 1 through June 3. You'll get four chances to hear the daily codeword, starting at 8:20. If you miss it, don't worry, you can catch it again at 10:20 p.m., 1:20 p.m., and 4:20 p.m. Remember that codeword, you'll need it for the next step! Drop your codeword into the Y95 App. Celebrate; you've been entered! Now rinse and repeat until the contest ends on June 3 after the last codeword airs. Submit those codewords "til you can't!" Winners will be announced following June 3 with information regarding their tickets.

