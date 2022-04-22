Ready For The Weekend? Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne

This month is flying by! Only one more full week of April left. I think we all developed new muscles after fighting the Wyoming winds all month. Well, we have three more days of winds to use those newly formed muscles, but, hey, it's going to be almost 80 today, so that's a trade-off of sorts. So, let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.

The Samples At The Lincoln

Live music will be hitting The Lincoln tonight with The Samples. Tickets for this show with Grayson Erhard opening are 30 bucks. You can buy them here.

Comedy Night At The Metropolitan Downtown

Kicking things off at 7:30 tonight, it's comedy night at the Metropolitan Downtown. The show is general admission at 20 bucks, you can get tickets here.

Eli Rey At Black Tooth Brewing

Live music at Black Tooth tonight from 6 to 9 pm. Eli Rey will be hitting their backstage. Eli Rey is a Greeley native and has a red dirt flair to him.

Record Store Day At Ernie November

It's the 15th annual Record Store Day, check out all the deals and new vinyl that Ernie November has in store for this special day.

Wyo Music Showcase At The Louise Event Center

If you want live music, Saturday, you'll have some great options at the Louise Event Center with several local and regional artists hitting the stage kicking off at 7.

A Time To Transcend-Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

This should be a great show, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, and Maestro Intriligator will be sure to have an awesome environment and show for Saturday night.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Fur Ball

Jurrasic Bark is going to hit Little America Saturday night for one of Cheyenne Animal Shelter's biggest fundraisers of the year.

Chicago At The Cheyenne Civic Center

This is going to be a great show! Sunday night is going to be awesome with some rock icons in Chicago. It feels like we've had this one on our calendar for a while, and it's finally here.

